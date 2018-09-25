Top Stories
Tue, 25 September 2018 at 10:42 pm

Broadway Star Samantha Barks Joins 'Pretty Woman' Co-Stars at Met Opera Gala

Broadway Star Samantha Barks Joins 'Pretty Woman' Co-Stars at Met Opera Gala

Samantha Barks looks gorgeous on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Opera’s Opening Night Gala on Monday (September 24) at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The 27-year-old Les Miserables actress, who recently made her Broadway debut, was joined at the event by her Pretty Woman co-stars Andy Karl and Orfeh, who are married in real life.

More stars who attended the event included Patricia Clarkson, Christine Baranski, Blythe Danner, Rachel Dratch, Scandal‘s Katie Lowes with husband Adam Shapiro and their former Waitress co-star Erich Bergen, designer Zac Posen, designer Ariana Rockefeller, and actress Jill Hennessy.

See our other post to see more celebs at the event!

FYI: Samantha is wearing a Michael Kors Collection gown. Patricia is wearing a Temperley London dress. Ariana is wearing a Bibhu Mohapara gown, Tabitha Simmons shoes, and an Edie Parker clutch.
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Adam Shapiro, Andy Karl, Ariana Rockefeller, Blythe Danner, Christine Baranski, Erich Bergen, Jill Hennessy, Katie Lowes, Orfeh, Patricia Clarkson, Rachel Dratch, Samantha Barks, Zac Posen

