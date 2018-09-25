BTS Deliver Inspiring Speech at UN General Assembly - Watch!

BTS aren’t just taking over the world – they’re also using their platform to address global leaders!

The massively popular K-Pop boy band addressed the U.N. during the 73rd General Assembly of the United Nations on Monday (September 24) in New York City.

During the speech, which was delivered by RM, they discussed their Love Yourself albums and their UNICEF campaign, as well as delivering a message to the youth.

“Maybe I made a mistake yesterday. But yesterday’s me is still me. Today, I am who I am with all my faults…tomorrow, I might be a tiny bit wiser and that’ll be me too. These faults and mistakes are what I am, making up the brightest stars in the constellation of my life. I have come to love myself for who I am, for who I was, and for who I hope to become,” said RM.

“After releasing our Love Yourself albums, and launching our Love Yourself campaign, we started to hear remarkable stories from all over the world…how our message helped them overcome hardships in life and start loving themselves. Those stories constantly remind us of our responsibility,” he said.

