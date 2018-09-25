Cardi B Performs During Etam Fashion Show in Paris!

Cardi B looks so fierce in her purple outfit with matching purple hair while performing at the Etam fashion show held during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (September 25) in Paris, France.

The 25-year-old rapper, who is back at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Girls Like You,” performed her songs “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It” during the show.

“Thank you @etam for having me perform at your amazing show tonight! Your lingerie collection was sooo sexy i wanna f–k my man in all the pieces!” Cardi wrote on Instagram after the show.

Some of the models walking in the lingerie brand’s show included Joan Smalls and Constance Jablonski.

FYI: Cardi is wearing a Christian Cowan feathered suit.