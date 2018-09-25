Top Stories
Lili Reinhart Reveals Her First Impression of Cole Sprouse (She Found Something About Him 'Annoying!')

Lili Reinhart Reveals Her First Impression of Cole Sprouse (She Found Something About Him 'Annoying!')

'Downton Abbey' Movie Begins Filming - First Set Photos!

'Downton Abbey' Movie Begins Filming - First Set Photos!

Chrissy Teigen Revealed When She &amp; John Legend First 'Closed the Deal'

Chrissy Teigen Revealed When She & John Legend First 'Closed the Deal'

Tue, 25 September 2018 at 3:03 pm

Cardi B Strikes a Pose During Paris Fashion Week!

Cardi B Strikes a Pose During Paris Fashion Week!

Cardi B is looking chic!

The 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper looked super stylish as she arrived to the ETAM fashion show on Tuesday (September 25) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B

Cardi recently notched a third No. 1 with “Girls Like You” with Maroon 5, making her the first female rapper with three Hot 100 No. 1 singles.

“I’m Mrs OMG that bitch is shameless,” Cardi wrote on her Instagram.

FYI: Cardi is wearing a Michael Costello custom hat and dress and Elie Saab shoes. She is styled by Kollin Carter.
Just Jared on Facebook
cardi b paris september 2018 01
cardi b paris september 2018 02
cardi b paris september 2018 03
cardi b paris september 2018 04
cardi b paris september 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Cardi B

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B is still doing fashion week after Nicki Minaj fight - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is taking a break from social media - Just Jared Jr
  • Pete Davidson is sharing intimate details about life with Ariana Grande - TooFab
  • Cardi B won’t do the Super Bowl Halftime Show unless she gets her own set - Lainey Gossip
  • Nick Jonas' little brother Frankie is so grown up - Just Jared Jr
  • Angelina Jolie isn't missing Brad Pitt - Gossip Cop
  • mahbelle

    she looks like a fool.