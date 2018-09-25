Cardi B Strikes a Pose During Paris Fashion Week!

Cardi B is looking chic!

The 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper looked super stylish as she arrived to the ETAM fashion show on Tuesday (September 25) in Paris, France.

Cardi recently notched a third No. 1 with “Girls Like You” with Maroon 5, making her the first female rapper with three Hot 100 No. 1 singles.

“I’m Mrs OMG that bitch is shameless,” Cardi wrote on her Instagram.

FYI: Cardi is wearing a Michael Costello custom hat and dress and Elie Saab shoes. She is styled by Kollin Carter.