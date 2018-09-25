Did Rachel Brosnahan & Jason Ralph Get Married?

Top Stories
Are Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph married?

The 27-year-old The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress and the 32-year-old actor have reportedly been secretly married since earlier in 2018, a source tells People on Tuesday (September 25).

Another source claims Rachel already refers to Jason as her husband at work. The two also wear bands on their left ring ringers.

Rachel and Jason first met in 2015 while working on the WGN series Manhattan.

The couple recently hit the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards, where Rachel won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.
