Top Stories
Lili Reinhart Reveals Her First Impression of Cole Sprouse (She Found Something About Him 'Annoying!')

Lili Reinhart Reveals Her First Impression of Cole Sprouse (She Found Something About Him 'Annoying!')

'Downton Abbey' Movie Begins Filming - First Set Photos!

'Downton Abbey' Movie Begins Filming - First Set Photos!

Chrissy Teigen Revealed When She &amp; John Legend First 'Closed the Deal'

Chrissy Teigen Revealed When She & John Legend First 'Closed the Deal'

Tue, 25 September 2018 at 2:26 pm

Duchess Meghan Markle Arrives for 'Oceania' Opening at the Royal Academy of Arts!

Duchess Meghan Markle Arrives for 'Oceania' Opening at the Royal Academy of Arts!

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is celebrating!

The 37-year-old royal was seen arriving at the Oceania exhibition at Royal Academy of Arts on Tuesday (September 25) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meghan Markle

Oceania is the first-ever major survey of Oceanic art to be held in the United Kingdom. The exhibit runs from September 29 to December 10.

The collection contains “around 200 exceptional works from public collections worldwide, and will span over 500 years. From shell, greenstone and ceramic ornaments, to huge canoes and stunning god images, we explore important themes of voyaging, place making and encounter.”

One day before (September 24), Meghan attended the Coach Core Awards with Prince Harry in Loughborough, England.
Just Jared on Facebook
meghan markle london september 2018 01
meghan markle london september 2018 02
meghan markle london september 2018 03
meghan markle london september 2018 04
meghan markle london september 2018 05
meghan markle london september 2018 06
meghan markle london september 2018 07
meghan markle london september 2018 08
meghan markle london september 2018 09
meghan markle london september 2018 10
meghan markle london september 2018 11
meghan markle london september 2018 12
meghan markle london september 2018 13

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Meghan Markle

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B is still doing fashion week after Nicki Minaj fight - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is taking a break from social media - Just Jared Jr
  • Pete Davidson is sharing intimate details about life with Ariana Grande - TooFab
  • Cardi B won’t do the Super Bowl Halftime Show unless she gets her own set - Lainey Gossip
  • Nick Jonas' little brother Frankie is so grown up - Just Jared Jr
  • Angelina Jolie isn't missing Brad Pitt - Gossip Cop