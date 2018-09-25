Duchess Meghan Markle Arrives for 'Oceania' Opening at the Royal Academy of Arts!

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is celebrating!

The 37-year-old royal was seen arriving at the Oceania exhibition at Royal Academy of Arts on Tuesday (September 25) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meghan Markle

Oceania is the first-ever major survey of Oceanic art to be held in the United Kingdom. The exhibit runs from September 29 to December 10.

The collection contains “around 200 exceptional works from public collections worldwide, and will span over 500 years. From shell, greenstone and ceramic ornaments, to huge canoes and stunning god images, we explore important themes of voyaging, place making and encounter.”

One day before (September 24), Meghan attended the Coach Core Awards with Prince Harry in Loughborough, England.