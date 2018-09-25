Top Stories
'Downton Abbey' Movie Begins Filming - First Set Photos!

'Downton Abbey' Movie Begins Filming - First Set Photos!

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018 Week 1 Recap - See the Scores!

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018 Week 1 Recap - See the Scores!

Chrissy Teigen Revealed When She &amp; John Legend First 'Closed the Deal'

Chrissy Teigen Revealed When She & John Legend First 'Closed the Deal'

Tue, 25 September 2018 at 12:09 pm

Emma Stone & Stephen Colbert Want You To Adopt Adorable Hurricane Florence Rescue Puppies!

Emma Stone & Stephen Colbert Want You To Adopt Adorable Hurricane Florence Rescue Puppies!

Stephen Colbert brought back The Late Show‘s Rescue Dog Rescue segment on Monday night (September 24) with a little help from Emma Stone!

The late-night host and the 29-year-old Oscar winner teamed up to showcase some puppies who were rescued during Hurricane Florence and are available for adoption.

Emma and Stephen spoke “lies designed to get you to adopt” the rescue dogs. For instance, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got his name from Dwayne “The Dog” Johnson, a precious Shepherd mix.

Emma also sits down on the couch to talk about her new Netflix series Maniac and her new position in elf-specific popular culture – Watch after the cut!


The Late Show ‘Rescue Dog Rescue’ With Emma Stone

FYI: Emma is wearing a Marc Jacobs dress.

Click inside to watch the rest of Emma Stone’s appearance on The Late Show…


Emma Stone’s Elf Character Caught Orlando Bloom’s Attention
Just Jared on Facebook
emma stone stephen colbert want you to adopt hurricane florence rescue puppies 01
emma stone stephen colbert want you to adopt hurricane florence rescue puppies 02
emma stone stephen colbert want you to adopt hurricane florence rescue puppies 03
emma stone stephen colbert want you to adopt hurricane florence rescue puppies 04
emma stone stephen colbert want you to adopt hurricane florence rescue puppies 05

Credit: Scott Kowalchyk; Photos: CBS
Posted to: Emma Stone, Stephen Colbert

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B is still doing fashion week after Nicki Minaj fight - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is taking a break from social media - Just Jared Jr
  • Pete Davidson is sharing intimate details about life with Ariana Grande - TooFab
  • Cardi B won’t do the Super Bowl Halftime Show unless she gets her own set - Lainey Gossip
  • Nick Jonas' little brother Frankie is so grown up - Just Jared Jr
  • Angelina Jolie isn't missing Brad Pitt - Gossip Cop
  • Stoni

    I can’t believe all the LOSERS in NC and SC who are abandoning their animals. This is a time when animals need their owners the most. Any owner who abandoned their animal I hope you are SUFFERING!