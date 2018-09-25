Emma Stone & Stephen Colbert Want You To Adopt Adorable Hurricane Florence Rescue Puppies!

Stephen Colbert brought back The Late Show‘s Rescue Dog Rescue segment on Monday night (September 24) with a little help from Emma Stone!

The late-night host and the 29-year-old Oscar winner teamed up to showcase some puppies who were rescued during Hurricane Florence and are available for adoption.

Emma and Stephen spoke “lies designed to get you to adopt” the rescue dogs. For instance, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got his name from Dwayne “The Dog” Johnson, a precious Shepherd mix.

Emma also sits down on the couch to talk about her new Netflix series Maniac and her new position in elf-specific popular culture – Watch after the cut!



The Late Show ‘Rescue Dog Rescue’ With Emma Stone

FYI: Emma is wearing a Marc Jacobs dress.

Emma Stone’s Elf Character Caught Orlando Bloom’s Attention