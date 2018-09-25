Final New 'Fantastic Beasts' Trailer Reveals Claudia Kim's Character - Watch Here!

A new final trailer for the upcoming movie Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has been released and it contains a big reveal!

The trailer finally reveals Claudia Kim‘s character and it’s major name in the Harry Potter universe. The 33-year-old South Korean actress is playing Nagini — a human “Maledictus” who eventually becomes Lord Voldemort’s trusty snake.

As we meet Nagini (Claudia), she’s a member of the traveling Circus Arcanus where she puts on a very convincing transformation act for muggles.

Also starring in the movie are Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoe Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, Carmen Ejogo, and more. The film hits theaters on November 16.



Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – Final Trailer