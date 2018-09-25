Gina Rodriguez Suffers Health Scare After Eating Blueberry: 'I'm Deathly Allergic'

Gina Rodriguez faced a very a serious health scare during her recent interview on The Talk!

When she arrived on set for her interview on Tuesday (September 25), the 34-year-old Jane the Virgin star accidentally ate a blueberry without realizing it – which she happens to be extremely allergic to.

“The problem with me is when you offer free food, I will eat it, like every time without fail,” Gina said during her interview. “I was so hungry this morning, so I walked into the room and there was just food displayed and I just starting maxing and I was like ‘I definitely ate a blueberry, definitely, definitely that tasted like a blueberry.’”

“I’m deathly allergic to blueberries,” Gina said before explaining the show’s staff jumped into action to help her.

“But they sent a nurse, I took allergy medicine,” Gina shared. “So if I’m a little loopy, don’t blame me, blame the meds. But we’re good, we’re good. No hives.”