Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Split, Rumors Swirl That He's Dating FKA twigs

Lili Reinhart Reveals Her First Impression of Cole Sprouse (She Found Something About Him 'Annoying!')

'Downton Abbey' Movie Begins Filming - First Set Photos!

Tue, 25 September 2018 at 5:14 pm

Halsey Teases New Song 'Without Me' - Watch the Teaser!

Halsey Teases New Song 'Without Me' - Watch the Teaser!

Halsey is coming back with new music!

The 23-year-old hopeless fountain kingdom singer-songwriter teased a new song called “Without Me” on her Instagram on Tuesday (September 25).

Halsey is currently finishing up her hopeless fountain kingdom Tour .

“Said I’d catch you if you fall / Does it ever get lonely?” the teaser reads.

“And if they laugh, then f–k ‘em all,” she’s heard singing across the clip. The new song will arrive on October 4.

Watch the teaser for “Without Me” below!

Without Me October 4th

