Halsey Teases New Song 'Without Me' - Watch the Teaser!

Halsey is coming back with new music!

The 23-year-old hopeless fountain kingdom singer-songwriter teased a new song called “Without Me” on her Instagram on Tuesday (September 25).

Halsey is currently finishing up her hopeless fountain kingdom Tour .

“Said I’d catch you if you fall / Does it ever get lonely?” the teaser reads.

“And if they laugh, then f–k ‘em all,” she’s heard singing across the clip. The new song will arrive on October 4.

Watch the teaser for “Without Me” below!