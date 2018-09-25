'Happy Death Day' Sequel Gets a Release Date!

The hit horror comedy movie Happy Death Day is officially getting a sequel and the film just got a release date!

Happy Death Day 2U will be hitting theaters on February 14, 2019.

Jessica Rothe is returning to star as Tree for the sequel, which will once again be written and directed by Christopher Landon. Jason Blum and Blumhouse will be producing.

In the new movie, “Tree discovers that dying over and over again was easier than the dangers in her future,” according to TheWrap.

Happy Death Day grossed $122.7 million worldwide last year on a budget of less than $5 million.