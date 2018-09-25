Top Stories
Shia LaBeouf &amp; Mia Goth Split, Rumors Swirl That He's Dating FKA twigs

Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Split, Rumors Swirl That He's Dating FKA twigs

Lili Reinhart Reveals Her First Impression of Cole Sprouse (She Found Something About Him 'Annoying!')

Lili Reinhart Reveals Her First Impression of Cole Sprouse (She Found Something About Him 'Annoying!')

'Downton Abbey' Movie Begins Filming - First Set Photos!

'Downton Abbey' Movie Begins Filming - First Set Photos!

Tue, 25 September 2018 at 8:50 pm

Hilary Duff Shows Off Her Major Baby Bump at the Salon!

Hilary Duff Shows Off Her Major Baby Bump at the Salon!

Hilary Duff flashes a smile as she leaves the Nine Zero One salon on Tuesday afternoon (September 25) West Hollywood, Calif.

The 30-year-old Younger actress dressed her growing baby bump in a pretty red and white patterned maxi-dress and flip flops as she stepped out for a day of pampering.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

Earlier this week, Hilary was spotted doing some baby shopping as she awaits the arrival of her baby girl.

Make sure to check out the hint Hilary and partner Matthew Koma gaveabout the baby’s name!
Just Jared on Facebook
hilary duff shows off major baby bump at the salon 01
hilary duff shows off major baby bump at the salon 02
hilary duff shows off major baby bump at the salon 03
hilary duff shows off major baby bump at the salon 04
hilary duff shows off major baby bump at the salon 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Hilary Duff, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B is still doing fashion week after Nicki Minaj fight - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is taking a break from social media - Just Jared Jr
  • Pete Davidson is sharing intimate details about life with Ariana Grande - TooFab
  • Cardi B won’t do the Super Bowl Halftime Show unless she gets her own set - Lainey Gossip
  • Nick Jonas' little brother Frankie is so grown up - Just Jared Jr
  • Angelina Jolie isn't missing Brad Pitt - Gossip Cop