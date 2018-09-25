Jamie Dornan Plays Golf at a Celebrity Match in Paris!

Jamie Dornan plays in the celebrity match ahead of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on Tuesday (September 25) in Paris, France.

The 36-year-old actor, who played on Team Europe, was seen playing right behind Niall Horan, and at one point, he was photographed watching Niall hit his golf ball on the course.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jamie Dornan

The day before, Jamie looked so suave attending the Ryder Cup dinner in Paris! Jamie recently shaved off his super bushy beard ahead of his appearance in Paris.