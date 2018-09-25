Top Stories
Tue, 25 September 2018 at 1:29 pm

Jessica Chastain & John Malkovich Film 'Eve' in Gloucester!

Jessica Chastain and John Malkovich are on the set of their new film!

The actors were both seen on set on Tuesday (September 25) for the first day of filming the upcoming Eve in Gloucester, Mass.

While filming, Jessica stood by John for a quick conversation while he fished. In between takes, Jessica held a hot water bottle close to keep warm and got a hug from John.

The film’s plot is still being kept under wraps. Common and Colin Farrell are also set to star.
