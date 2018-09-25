Top Stories
Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Meet the 13 Contestants on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27

Tue, 25 September 2018 at 2:31 am

Joey King Looks So Fierce at 'Summer '03' Premiere in LA

We’re obsessed with Joey King‘s pleather look at the premiere of her new movie Summer ’03.

The 19-year-old Slender Man actress hit the blue carpet at the event held at the Vista Theatre on Monday (September 24) in Los Angeles.

She was joined by her co-stars Andrea Savage, Erin Darke, Paul Scheer, Jack Kilmer, Kelly Lamor Wilson, Steffan Argus, and Stephen Ruffin.

Joey‘s newly engaged sister Hunter King was also there to show her support, along with Pitch Perfect‘s Brittany Snow and Anna Camp, Madison Iseman, and Kathryn Gallagher.

Joey just flew back to LA, where she is working on her new series The Act. She also filmed a scene for her guest spot on Hunter‘s Life in Pieces this morning.

Summer ’03 hits theaters on September 28! (Watch the trailer here.)

40+ pictures inside of Joey King and more at the premiere…

