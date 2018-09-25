Joshua Jackson Not Returning to Showtime's 'The Affair' as a Regular (Report)

Joshua Jackson is reportedly not going to be returning to The Affair, but there’s a chance he may guest star in an episode or two!

So far, the news is not official, but TV Line has confirmed via sources that Joshua will not be returning.

News of Joshua leaving the show comes after Ruth Wilson‘s character was killed off at the end of season four. Ruth made headlines when she later declared that she wanted to leave the Showtime drama but couldn’t disclose why.

So far, neither Showtime nor Joshua has publicly commented.