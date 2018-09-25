Top Stories
Tue, 25 September 2018 at 7:45 pm

Judi Dench Defends Her 'Good Friend' Kevin Spacey, Doesn't Approve of Cutting Him Out of Movies

Judi Dench Defends Her 'Good Friend' Kevin Spacey, Doesn't Approve of Cutting Him Out of Movies

Judi Dench is speaking out about her “good friend” Kevin Spacey and she says that she does not approve of him being cut out of the movie All the Money in the World.

The 83-year-old actress spoke during a press conference at the San Sebastian Film Festival, where she received a prestigious award, on Tuesday (September 25) in San Sebastian, Spain.

“I went to do The Shipping News with Kevin Spacey, and Kevin was an inestimable comfort and never mentioned he knew I was in a bad way,” Judi said about working with Spacey after her husband died. “He cheered me up and kept me going.”

Judi was asked about what she thinks of Kevin following the many sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

“I can’t approve, in any way, of the fact that — whatever he has done — that you then start to cut him out of the films,” she said (via Variety). “Are we to do what happened when he was replaced [in All the Money in the World] with Christopher Plummer? Are we to do that throughout history? Are we to go back throughout history and anyone who has misbehaved in any way, or who has broken the law, or who has committed some kind of offense, are they always going to be cut out? Are we going to extrude them from our history? I don’t know….”

“I don’t know about the conditions of it, but nevertheless he is, and was, a most wonderful actor. I can’t imagine what he is doing now,” she said before adding, “And a good friend.”
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Judi Dench

