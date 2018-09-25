Julianne Hough & Lea Michele Attend 'A Star Is Born' Premiere in LA!

Julianne Hough and Lea Michele are looking stunning!

The two stars hit the red carpet at the A Star Is Born premiere on Monday (September 24) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julianne Hough

Hannah Hart, Gigi Gorgeous, Nats Getty, August Getty and Remi Cruz were all in attendance at the star-studded event.

A Star Is Born, which co-stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, officially hits theaters on October 5. The movie has already been receiving rave reviews.

Check out Gaga‘s shimmering look on the red carpet from the LA premiere!

FYI: Remi is wearing a House of CB dress. Julianne is wearing a Jenny Packham ivory tailored trouser suit.