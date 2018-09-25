Tue, 25 September 2018 at 12:55 pm
Katie Holmes Heads Out on a Cold Fall Day in NYC!
Katie Holmes is heading out for the day!
The 39-year-old actress was seen running errands during a cold fall day on Monday (September 24) in New York City.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katie Holmes
Katie kept herself bundled up in a tan trench coat as she headed out on the cold fall morning.
She recently left a comment on James Van Der Beek‘s Instagram account that had a little fun fact from the Dawson’s Creek pilot! Find out what she said to her co-star.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: BACKGRID Posted to: Katie Holmes
Sponsored Links by ZergNet