'Downton Abbey' Movie Begins Filming - First Set Photos!

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018 Week 1 Recap - See the Scores!

Chrissy Teigen Revealed When She & John Legend First 'Closed the Deal'

Tue, 25 September 2018 at 12:55 pm

Katie Holmes Heads Out on a Cold Fall Day in NYC!

Katie Holmes Heads Out on a Cold Fall Day in NYC!

Katie Holmes is heading out for the day!

The 39-year-old actress was seen running errands during a cold fall day on Monday (September 24) in New York City.

Katie kept herself bundled up in a tan trench coat as she headed out on the cold fall morning.

She recently left a comment on James Van Der Beek‘s Instagram account that had a little fun fact from the Dawson’s Creek pilot! Find out what she said to her co-star.
katie holmes nyc september 2018 01
katie holmes nyc september 2018 02
katie holmes nyc september 2018 03
katie holmes nyc september 2018 04
katie holmes nyc september 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
