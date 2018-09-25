Top Stories
Tue, 25 September 2018 at 6:30 am

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She Misses Being Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She Misses Being Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian has a pretty funny reason she misses being pregnant!

The 34-year-old reality star and designer gave birth to baby True back in April but she’s been reminiscing on her pregnancy.

Khloe took to her Twitter to reveal she wishes she could use being pregnant as an excuse not to go out!

‘I miss being pregnant for a few reasons but I really miss being pregnant because I used to have an excuse to be antisocial and go to bed early and not feel any type of way,” Khloe joked.

Check out her tweet below…
Photos: Getty
