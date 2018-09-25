Top Stories
Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Split, Rumors Swirl That He's Dating FKA twigs

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 1 Spoilers!

Judi Dench Defends Her 'Good Friend' Kevin Spacey, Doesn't Approve of Cutting Him Out of Movies

Tue, 25 September 2018

Kourtney Kardashian Hangs Out with Singer Fai Khadra in WeHo

Kourtney Kardashian steps out for juice run with pal Fai Khadra on Tuesday afternoon (September 25) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 39-year-old reality star kept things cool in a black T-shirt, jeans, and black kitten heels while the 27-year-old singer rocked a white denim jacket and jeans for their afternoon outing together.

Kourtney has been enjoying her single life since splitting with boyfriend Younes Bendjima at the beginning of August.

Over the weekend, Kourtney joined younger sister Kim and mom Kris Jenner at Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s On the Run II Tour stop in Pasadena!
