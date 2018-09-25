Kristen Bell Goes Back-To-School Shopping with Contest Winner!

Kristen Bell shares a laugh with some fans while shopping at Old Navy on Tuesday (September 25) at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old The Good Place actress launched a fundraising contest on Omaze with the prize being a trip to L.A. to go back-to-school shopping with her.

Flights, hotel, a $1,000 gift card for the winner, and a $250 gift card for the winner’s guest were all included.

The contest benefited Old Navy’s ONward! platform, which empowers the next generation with the real-world skills, training and jobs to make a difference in our communities and blaze a path forward to a brighter future.