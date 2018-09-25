Kumail Nanjiani & Emily V. Gordon Couple Up at 'A Star Is Born' Premiere

Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon were a cute couple at the premiere of A Star Is Born!

The duo hit the red carpet at the event on Monday evening (September 24) at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The couple were joined at the premiere by lots of other celebrities including Chrissy Metz, Kathy Bates, Rosanna Arquette, Alyssa Milano, Ed Helms, Steven Spielberg and Abbie Cornish.

Other attendees included musicians Adam Lambert, Gavin Rossdale, Barry Manilow, Gloria Estefan and Evan Ross.

A Star Is Born hits theaters on October 5th.