Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Split, Rumors Swirl That He's Dating FKA twigs

Lili Reinhart Reveals Her First Impression of Cole Sprouse (She Found Something About Him 'Annoying!')

'Downton Abbey' Movie Begins Filming - First Set Photos!

Tue, 25 September 2018 at 6:36 pm

Laurie Davidson Joins Cast of 'Cats' Movie Musical!

The Cats movie musical has added Laurie Davidson to the cast!

The 26-year-old actor is best known for playing the title role of William Shakespeare in the TNT series Will, which was his first professional on-screen role.

Laurie recently wrapped work on the upcoming movie The Good Liar alongside screen legends Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen. That movie is directed by Bill Condon, who worked on movie musicals like Chicago, Dreamgirls, and Beauty and the Beast.

Davidson‘s role in Cats is under wraps for now, according to Deadline.
