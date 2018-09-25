Top Stories
Tue, 25 September 2018 at 12:29 pm

Lili Reinhart Reveals Her First Impression of Cole Sprouse (She Found Something About Him 'Annoying!')

Lili Reinhart Reveals Her First Impression of Cole Sprouse (She Found Something About Him 'Annoying!')

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse revealed their first impressions of each other in a Glamour video, which featured some of their Riverdale co-stars as well!

Lili was a tough egg to crack,” the 26-year-old actor said of his girlfriend. “She’s very shy at first and reserved. I think it was about halfway into the first season she started letting people in truly.”

Lili, 22, said of Cole, “I thought his voice was annoying. I was like, ‘That guy’s got an annoying voice.’ And now it’s grown on me, I guess.”

Watch the whole video below…
Photos: Getty
