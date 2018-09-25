Lili Reinhart Reveals Her First Impression of Cole Sprouse (She Found Something About Him 'Annoying!')

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse revealed their first impressions of each other in a Glamour video, which featured some of their Riverdale co-stars as well!

“Lili was a tough egg to crack,” the 26-year-old actor said of his girlfriend. “She’s very shy at first and reserved. I think it was about halfway into the first season she started letting people in truly.”

Lili, 22, said of Cole, “I thought his voice was annoying. I was like, ‘That guy’s got an annoying voice.’ And now it’s grown on me, I guess.”

Watch the whole video below…