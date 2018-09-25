Top Stories
'Downton Abbey' Movie Begins Filming - First Set Photos!

'Downton Abbey' Movie Begins Filming - First Set Photos!

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018 Week 1 Recap - See the Scores!

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018 Week 1 Recap - See the Scores!

Chrissy Teigen Revealed When She &amp; John Legend First 'Closed the Deal'

Chrissy Teigen Revealed When She & John Legend First 'Closed the Deal'

Tue, 25 September 2018 at 12:00 pm

Lindsay Lohan's Mom Dina Files for Bankruptcy

Lindsay Lohan's Mom Dina Files for Bankruptcy
  • Dina Lohan has filed papers with the courts – find out how much she owes – TMZ
  • BTS gave a very powerful speech this week – Just Jared Jr
  • See who Jennifer Lopez stepped out to support last night – Lainey Gossip
  • 8 questions we have after the Manifest premiere – TooFab
  • Is this Debra Messing‘s new boyfriend!? – Gossip Cop
  • See every star who went to Beyonce & Jay-Z‘s concert – Popsugar
  • The new Fantastic Beasts trailer is here – and it’s amazing! – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Lindsay Lohan, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B is still doing fashion week after Nicki Minaj fight - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is taking a break from social media - Just Jared Jr
  • Pete Davidson is sharing intimate details about life with Ariana Grande - TooFab
  • Cardi B won’t do the Super Bowl Halftime Show unless she gets her own set - Lainey Gossip
  • Nick Jonas' little brother Frankie is so grown up - Just Jared Jr
  • Angelina Jolie isn't missing Brad Pitt - Gossip Cop