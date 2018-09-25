Top Stories
Tue, 25 September 2018 at 10:12 pm

Mandy Moore Joins Milo Ventimiglia & Sterling K. Brown at 'This Is Us' Season 3 Premiere!

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia pose for photos on the red carpet as they arrive at the season three premiere of This Is Us on Tuesday night (September 25) at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old actress looked pretty in a red and black gown while the 41-year-old actor looked buff in a black T-shirt and jeans for the premiere of their hit show.

Joining the on-screen couple on the red carpet were their co-stars Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan and wife Rachel Reichard, and Jon Huertas.

Younger stars of the show including Lonnie Chavis, Hannah Zeile, Logan Shroyer, Eris Baker, Mackenzie, Hancsicsak, Faithe Herman, Parker Bates, Niles Fitch, and Lyric Ross also stepped out for the event.

This Is Us airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on NBC.

FYI: Mandy is wearing an Azzedine Alaia dress. Sterling is wearing a Theory suit and shirt along with Rob McAllen shoes. Chrissy is wearing a custom Eloquii dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Atelier Swarovski earrings, and a Narcisa Pheres ring while carrying a Stuart Weitzman clutch.

30+ pictures inside of the cast at the premiere…
