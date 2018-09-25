Top Stories
Tue, 25 September 2018 at 10:52 am

Mandy Moore Plays the 'This Is Us' or 'A Walk to Remember' Quiz on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Mandy Moore Plays the 'This Is Us' or 'A Walk to Remember' Quiz on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Mandy Moore‘s career got put to the test on last night’s (September 24) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The 34-year-old actress played a This Is Us / Walk to Remember quiz, where host Jimmy recited quotes from either the show or the movie, and Mandy had to guess which one it was from.

“You have to promise, you won’t fall in love with me,” Jimmy started. The duo then followed up with the latest edition of The Singing Whisper Challenge.

The game involves one player wearing a pair of headphones with loud music blaring and trying to guess the song lyric the other player is mouthing – Watch after the cut!

That same evening, Mandy rocked a white dress to attend her DuJour Fall Issue Cover Party at TAO Downtown in New York City.


FYI: Mandy is wearing a Paule Ka dress on The Tonight Show.

Click inside to watch the rest of Mandy Moore’s appearance on The Tonight Show…


