Mariah Carey Set To Perform American Music Awards 2018!

Mariah Carey is set to make her return to the 2018 American Music Awards!

It has just been revealed that the music icon will make the world television debut performance of “With You,” the first official single from her upcoming new album at the award ceremony.

Mariah last joined the AMAs stage in 2008 and made her debut at the award show in 1991 when she performed her classic hit, “Someday.”

An all-star collaboration from benny blanco with Halsey and Khalid has also been confirmed, as well as Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign.

Tracee Ellis Ross is set to host the show again this year, which will air on October 9 on ABC. Be sure to stick with Just Jared as we’ll be live blogging the entire show.