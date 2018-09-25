Top Stories
'Downton Abbey' Movie Begins Filming - First Set Photos!

'Downton Abbey' Movie Begins Filming - First Set Photos!

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018 Week 1 Recap - See the Scores!

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018 Week 1 Recap - See the Scores!

Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Tue, 25 September 2018 at 9:57 am

Mariah Carey Set To Perform American Music Awards 2018!

Mariah Carey Set To Perform American Music Awards 2018!

Mariah Carey is set to make her return to the 2018 American Music Awards!

It has just been revealed that the music icon will make the world television debut performance of “With You,” the first official single from her upcoming new album at the award ceremony.

Mariah last joined the AMAs stage in 2008 and made her debut at the award show in 1991 when she performed her classic hit, “Someday.”

An all-star collaboration from benny blanco with Halsey and Khalid has also been confirmed, as well as Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign.

Tracee Ellis Ross is set to host the show again this year, which will air on October 9 on ABC. Be sure to stick with Just Jared as we’ll be live blogging the entire show.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: David Baker; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, Mariah Carey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B is still doing fashion week after Nicki Minaj fight - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is taking a break from social media - Just Jared Jr
  • Pete Davidson is sharing intimate details about life with Ariana Grande - TooFab
  • Cardi B won’t do the Super Bowl Halftime Show unless she gets her own set - Lainey Gossip
  • Nick Jonas' little brother Frankie is so grown up - Just Jared Jr
  • Angelina Jolie isn't missing Brad Pitt - Gossip Cop