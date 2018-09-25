Meet 'The Gifted' Star Natalie Alyn Lind with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Top Stories
Tue, 25 September 2018 at 1:00 pm

Season two of The Gifted is set to premiere tonight and we got the chance to catch up with one of the show’s stars, Natalie Alyn Lind!

If you don’t know, Natalie plays the starring role of Lauren Strucker on the hit series, which you can catch every Tuesday at 8pm ET on Fox.

Here are the 10 Fun Facts that Natalie shared with us:

  • 1. I’m a scary movie fanatic (Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 Psycho in particular is my favorite)
  • 2. Pigs are the biggest joy of my life.
  • 3. I have 2 little sisters (aka best friends).
  • 4. I find love and happiness in cheese plates.
  • 5. I’ve seen the movie “Mamma Mia” 34 times

Click inside to see the rest of the fun facts…

  • 6. I was trained in parkour to be able to do stunts on The Gifted.
  • 7. Fatty tuna is my favorite type of sushi. LOVE SUSHI.
  • 8. One of my biggest goals in life is to be a cinematographer. (shout out to Rachel Morrison. First female DP to ever win an Oscar)
  • 9. Cooking is a strong passion of mine. Especially the part where I eat what I cook.
  • 10. I have an obsession with early 2000’s RomComs.
Credit: Martina Tolot
