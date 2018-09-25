Top Stories
Shia LaBeouf &amp; Mia Goth Split, Rumors Swirl That He's Dating FKA twigs

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 1 Spoilers!

Judi Dench Defends Her 'Good Friend' Kevin Spacey, Doesn't Approve of Cutting Him Out of Movies

Tue, 25 September 2018 at 10:47 pm

Neil Patrick Harris Steps Out to Promote His New Children's Book in NYC!

Neil Patrick Harris flashes a smirk while posing with his new book The Magic Misfits: The Second Story on Tuesday (September 25) at the Barnes & Nobel store in Union Square in New York City.

The 45-year-old actor looked handsome in a gray vest and black jeans as he stepped out to promote the second installment in his children’s book series.

“So proud of my new book. Available NOW! It’s the second installment in the adventures of a group of young friends in a small town called Mineral Wells, who join forces, through their love of magic, to right rights, foil the villainous, and protect those that need it. The Magic Misfits: The Second Story involves clairvoyants, Morse code, angry monkeys, skeleton keys, magic tricks, and yes, second stories,” Neil wrote on Instagram about his new book.

Photos: Getty
