Netflix's 'Making a Murderer Part 2' Release Date & Details Revealed

Making a Murderer Part 2 is officially returning to Netflix next month!

If you don’t know, the original show followed Steven Avery from as he was wrongly jailed for a crime he didn’t commit, to later being convicted of the murder of Teresa Halbach. The show also followed Avery’s nephew and co-defendant Brendan Dassey.

The new show will provide “an in-depth look at the high-stakes postconviction process, exploring the emotional toll the process takes on all involved. ”

“Steven and Brendan, their families and their legal and investigative teams have once again graciously granted us access, giving us a window into the complex web of American criminal justice,” executive producers, writers and directors Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos, said. “Building on Part 1, which documented the experience of the accused, in Part 2, we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit. We are thrilled to be able to share this new phase of the journey with viewers.”

The 10 episode series will launch on October 19. The first season is available to stream now.