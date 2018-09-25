Top Stories
'Downton Abbey' Movie Begins Filming - First Set Photos!

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018 Week 1 Recap - See the Scores!

Chrissy Teigen Revealed When She & John Legend First 'Closed the Deal'

Tue, 25 September 2018 at 11:16 am

New to Netflix in October 2018 - See the Scary Titles to Binge-Watch!

October on Netflix is all about the scares!

The streaming service announced their “Netflix and Chills” slate of movies and TV shows that they’ll be adding, just in time for Halloween on October 31.

There are some really great titles on this list, perfect to get you in the spirit of Halloween, including Netflix’s brand new show Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, starring Kiernan Shipka in the title role. Get ready to binge-watch!

Click inside to see the full list of movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in October…

NEW TO NETFLIX IN OCTOBER

September 28
Hold the Dark (Netflix Film)

October 1
The Shining

October 3
Truth or Dare

October 4
Creeped Out (Netflix Original)
The Haunting of Molly Hartley

October 5
Malevolent (Netflix Film)

October 12
Apostle (Netflix Film)
The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell (Netflix Original)
The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix Original)

October 19
Haunted (Netflix Original)

October 26
Castlevania—Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix Original)
