Niall Horan & Luke Wilson Play Celebrity Challenge Match at Ryder Cup 2018!

Luke Wilson and Niall Horan are having a friendly competition!

The two were among the many stars who participated in the 10-hole celebrity challenge match ahead of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on Tuesday (September 25) in Paris, France.

The U.S. team included Samuel L. Jackson, Condoleezza Rice, Kurt Russell and Michael Phelps. Niall was part of the European team.

The U.S. team won against the Europeans, 15-13.

“Hopefully we started the week off good for the boys, and they go out and get the job done,” said Michael.

The American team also won the Junior Ryder Cup at Golf Disneyland.