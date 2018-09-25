Top Stories
Lili Reinhart Reveals Her First Impression of Cole Sprouse (She Found Something About Him 'Annoying!')

Lili Reinhart Reveals Her First Impression of Cole Sprouse (She Found Something About Him 'Annoying!')

'Downton Abbey' Movie Begins Filming - First Set Photos!

'Downton Abbey' Movie Begins Filming - First Set Photos!

Chrissy Teigen Revealed When She &amp; John Legend First 'Closed the Deal'

Chrissy Teigen Revealed When She & John Legend First 'Closed the Deal'

Tue, 25 September 2018 at 3:46 pm

Niall Horan & Luke Wilson Play Celebrity Challenge Match at Ryder Cup 2018!

Niall Horan & Luke Wilson Play Celebrity Challenge Match at Ryder Cup 2018!

Luke Wilson and Niall Horan are having a friendly competition!

The two were among the many stars who participated in the 10-hole celebrity challenge match ahead of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on Tuesday (September 25) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Niall Horan

The U.S. team included Samuel L. Jackson, Condoleezza Rice, Kurt Russell and Michael Phelps. Niall was part of the European team.

The U.S. team won against the Europeans, 15-13.

“Hopefully we started the week off good for the boys, and they go out and get the job done,” said Michael.

The American team also won the Junior Ryder Cup at Golf Disneyland.
Just Jared on Facebook
celeb ryder cup september 2018 01
celeb ryder cup september 2018 02
celeb ryder cup september 2018 03
celeb ryder cup september 2018 04
celeb ryder cup september 2018 05
celeb ryder cup september 2018 06
celeb ryder cup september 2018 07
celeb ryder cup september 2018 08
celeb ryder cup september 2018 09
celeb ryder cup september 2018 10

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Condoleezza Rice, Kurt Russell, Luke Wilson, Michael Phelps, Niall Horan, Samuel L. Jackson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B is still doing fashion week after Nicki Minaj fight - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is taking a break from social media - Just Jared Jr
  • Pete Davidson is sharing intimate details about life with Ariana Grande - TooFab
  • Cardi B won’t do the Super Bowl Halftime Show unless she gets her own set - Lainey Gossip
  • Nick Jonas' little brother Frankie is so grown up - Just Jared Jr
  • Angelina Jolie isn't missing Brad Pitt - Gossip Cop