Nicki Minaj Fulfills Promise to Geoffrey Owens, Gives Him $25,000

You may remember Geoffrey Owens as the former Cosby Show actor who was recently job-shamed for working at Trader Joe’s.

After hearing his story, Nicki Minaj decided she was going to donate $25,000 to him and she just fulfilled that promise.

In a statement to TMZ, Geoffrey revealed that he’s donating the money to a great cause. He said, “I would like to give this donation of 25k to the Actor’s Fund in memory of the late, great Earle Hyman — who played Cosby’s father, ‘Russell’, on “The Cosby Show” — who lived his last many years and died at the Actors’ Home, (funded and run by the Actor’s Fund). I am extremely grateful to Nicki Minaj for enabling struggling actors to continue pursuing their dreams.”

Nicki added in a statement, “I’m happy to be a part of a great cause. I wish Geoffrey much success and want him to know how loved he is. Rest in Peace to Earle Hyman.”