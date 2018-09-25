Top Stories
Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Split, Rumors Swirl That He's Dating FKA twigs

Lili Reinhart Reveals Her First Impression of Cole Sprouse (She Found Something About Him 'Annoying!')

'Downton Abbey' Movie Begins Filming - First Set Photos!

Tue, 25 September 2018 at 5:35 pm

Noah Centineo Enjoys a Barefoot Hiking Challenge With Friends!

Noah Centineo is enjoying some fresh air!

The 22-year-old actor, who stars in Netflix movies To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, was spotted heading out for a hike with friends on Tuesday (September 25) in Los Angeles.

Noah was all smiles strolling with his friends barefoot in the Hollywood Hills. He was joined by Josh Heller and DJ Connor Bvrns.

Noah recently told a story about arriving at the airport in New York City and a group of fans were at the airport waiting for him, then followed him in a car to his hotel. Watch it now!
