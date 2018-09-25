Padma Lakshmi & Adrien Brody Celebrate Metropolitan Opera Opening Night

Padma Lakshmi got glam for the Metropolitan Opera Opening Night Gala!

The 48-year-old actress stepped out at the event on Monday evening (September 24) at Lincoln Center in New York City.

She was joined by her eight-year-old daughter Krishna (not pictured).

Other attendees included Adrien Brody, who was accompanied by his mother, and cute couple Nina Agdal and Jack Brinkley Cook.

While on the way to the gala, Padma shared a sweet photo with Krishna on her Instagram.

“Going to @metopera 🎩 #littlehands #firstopera #samsonanddelilah #culture,” Padma captioned the pic.

FYI: Padma is wearing a Yanina Couture gown.