Rapper Lil Xan Hospitalized After Eating Too Many Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

Tue, 25 September 2018 at 2:57 pm

Lil Xan revealed he was sent to the hospital this week after indulging in too many Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

The 22-year-old rapper, who went through a public breakup with Noah Cyrus earlier this month, spoke to his fans on Instagram about the incident.

“Yeah, I went to the hospital today… I just want to let everyone know I was in the hospital not due to any drugs, but I guess I ate too many Hot Cheetos, and it ripped something in my stomach open,” he said. We hope he’s feeling better!

  • Sotrue

    He looks like his elevator doesn’t go to the top floor.

  • mahbelle

    you can’t fix stupid. if those tats are real, he’s got a lot of regret in his future.