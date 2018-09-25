Rapper Lil Xan Hospitalized After Eating Too Many Flamin’ Hot Cheetos
Lil Xan revealed he was sent to the hospital this week after indulging in too many Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
The 22-year-old rapper, who went through a public breakup with Noah Cyrus earlier this month, spoke to his fans on Instagram about the incident.
“Yeah, I went to the hospital today… I just want to let everyone know I was in the hospital not due to any drugs, but I guess I ate too many Hot Cheetos, and it ripped something in my stomach open,” he said. We hope he’s feeling better!
Watch the video below…