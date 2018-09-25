Rita Ora & Bebe Rexha Host 'Women in Harmony' Dinner in London!

Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha snap a photo together while attending Bebe‘s Women in Harmony Dinner on Tuesday (September 25) at Casa Cruz in London, England.

Bebe founded the dinner party earlier this year as a way for female songwriters to get together and have a safe space to come together. She launched the dinner after a study revealed that women composed only 16.8% of the artists on the charts.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s not many of us!’ No wonder why sometimes we get competitive as females because there’s not enough room for us at the table. And I said, ‘We need to really support each other.’ I was thinking, ‘I wanna have a dinner, and I want to make a special thing and make it intimate and private,’” Bebe previously told Billboard about the idea for the dinner. The first one was held in Los Angeles in February.

“A lot of times when you meet other artists or songwriters, we’re all insecure and all the same, so I feel like this is a safe environment,” she added. “I want to make that known to everybody tonight — that they can just talk to each other and maybe work with each other. That’s my goal.”