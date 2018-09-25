Rita Ora Rocked So Many Chic Looks During Milan Fashion Week

Rita Ora just wrapped up some appearances during Milan Fashion Week and we’re recapping some of her chic looks while in town!

The 27-year-old singer only attended the Versace fashion show on Friday (September 21), but she also stepped out in some more looks while in Italy.

Rita just dropped her new song “Let You Love Me” and she tweeted about the success during its first weekend of release.

“Let You Love Me has had a bigger opening weekend than ANY song I’ve ever released! #LYLM is #3 on iTunes, #1 Youtube Trending with 2.6mil views, #15 on Apple Music, 2.4mil streams on Spotify already 😵 Ritabots are the best fandom… thank u all so much!!” Rita tweeted.