Lili Reinhart Reveals Her First Impression of Cole Sprouse (She Found Something About Him 'Annoying!')

'Downton Abbey' Movie Begins Filming - First Set Photos!

Chrissy Teigen Revealed When She & John Legend First 'Closed the Deal'

Tue, 25 September 2018 at 1:03 pm

Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel Arrested for Assault & Battery, Let Go From Bravo Show

Thomas Ravenel, who you may recognize from Bravo’s Southern Charm, was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree at 10:11 a.m. on Tuesday (September 25) in Charleston County.

The 56-year-old former politician was under investigation since May over allegations of sexual assault.

Last month, Ravenel suggested he would not be returning for a new season, and now, People has confirmed that Bravo has made the decision not to have him back next season.

Stay tuned as we find out more information about the arrest and the firing.
Credit: Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
