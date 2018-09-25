Taraji P. Henson Makes Her Promo Rounds in NYC for 'Empire' Season Five!

Taraji P. Henson is making her way around NYC in support of the season five premiere of her hit series Empire!

The 48-year-old actress got up bright and early to stop by Good Day New York to promote the show on Tuesday (September 25) in New York City.

The day before, Taraji rocked two different outfits to promote the show on Good Morning America and the BUILD Series, where she was joined by castmates Terrence Howard, Brett Mahoney and Sanaa Hamri.

“This fifth season, now you see this family come together as a collective and build their own empire, another empire, that’s probably going to be better and stronger than the one that exists,” Taraji expressed at BUILD. “You have to be bold enough and fearless enough to walk away from it all if you know who are you are and what you have to offer.”



Taraji P. Henson – ‘Good Morning America’

FYI: Taraji is wearing Golden Goose Deluxe Brand jeans and Brian Atwood shoes at BUILD.