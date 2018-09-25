Taran Killam & Cobie Smulders Couple Up at 'Night School' Premiere!

Taran Killam and Cobie Smulders happy strike a pose together while attending the premiere of Universal Pictures’ Night School held on Monday (September 24) in Los Angeles.

The happy couple were joined at the event by Kevin Hart‘s wife Eniko Parrish, Ben Schwartz, Ludacris, Tommy Davidson, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Anne Winters, Romany Malco, Mary Lynn Rajskub and her husband Matthew Rolph, and Bachelor in Paradise‘s Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti.

Also in attendance at the premiere were the stars of the film Tiffany Haddish and Kevin, who were spotted adorably leaning on each other on the carpet.

Night School hits theaters on September 28!