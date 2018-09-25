Tiffany Haddish & Kevin Hart Keep Close at 'Night School' Premiere in LA

Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart adorably lean on each other at the premiere of their new film Night School.

The 38-year-old Girls Trip star and the 39-year-old Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor dressed their best for the event held at Regal L.A. LIVE on Monday (September 24) in Los Angeles.

Tiffany looked glam in a strapless black sequin gown with dangling silver earrings and a slicked-back hairdo, while Kevin looked dapper in his red and white suit.

In Night School, a group of troublemakers are forced to attend night school in hope that they’ll pass the GED exam to finish high school. Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on September 28! (Watch the trailer here.)

FYI: Tiffany is wearing Tadashi Shoji.

