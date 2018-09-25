Top Stories
Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Split, Rumors Swirl That He's Dating FKA twigs

Lili Reinhart Reveals Her First Impression of Cole Sprouse (She Found Something About Him 'Annoying!')

'Downton Abbey' Movie Begins Filming - First Set Photos!

Tue, 25 September 2018 at 8:17 pm

Will Smith Bungee Jumps Out of a Helicopter on His 50th Birthday!

Will Smith did something pretty incredible to celebrate his 50th birthday – he jumped out of a helicopter on a bungee jump cord over the Grand Canyon.

The actor documented the entire event with a live YouTube feed and fans watched as he jumped 550 feet on a 200 foot active cord.

Will‘s wife Jada Pinkett Smith and his three kids – Trey, 25, Jaden, 20, and Willow, 17 – were all there watching the whole thing on a monitor. His ex-wife Sheree Zampino was there as well and she held Jada while Will jumped!

When he got back from the jump, Will told his family, “Nothing will ever be scarier than that. It goes from complete absolute terror to the most magnificent bliss you’ve ever felt in your life…The whole Grand Canyon is mine.”

The jump happens at about 1:28:00 in the video!
Photos: Will Smith
