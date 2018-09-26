Top Stories
Lady Gaga Reveals Why She Dyed Her Hair Blonde After Filming 'A Star Is Born' – Watch Now!

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Do First Red Carpet Together Since Their Reconciliation

Meet the 20 Contestants Competing on 'Survivor' Season 37, Airing Tonight!

Wed, 26 September 2018 at 11:40 pm

Alessandra Ambrosio Joins Robin Thicke & Pregnant Girlfriend April Love Geary at Gala for the Global Ocean

Alessandra Ambrosio dazzles on the gray carpet as she arrives at the Gala for the Global Ocean hosted by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco on Wednesday (September 26) at the Opera of Monte-Carlo in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

The 37-year-old model wowed in a bejeweled gown as she stepped out for the event alongside singer Robin Thicke and his pregnant girlfriend April Love Geary.

Other stars at the party included actor Adrien Brody, designer Tommy Hilfiger and wife Dee, model Lais Ribeiro, and Jeremy “Hot Felon” Meeks and girlfriend Chloe Green.

FYI: Alessandra is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress.

