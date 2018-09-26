Alex Rodriguez & Maria Menounos Take Part In Jeep Wrangler Celebrity Customs Reveal!

Alex Rodriguez suits up to hit the stage at The Jeep Wrangler Celebrity Customs Reveal Event held at the Optimist Studios on Tuesday (September 25) in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old former baseball player was joined at the event by Maria Menounos, The Infatuation‘s Andrew Steinthal and Chris Stange, and host Jalen Rose.

The event marked the culmination of the first-ever “Jeep Wrangler Celebrity Customs” web series, a competition that pitted Rodriguez, Menounos, and the founders of The Infatuation against one another to craft an all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler using Jeep Performance Parts that showcased their respective styles, passions, and personalities.