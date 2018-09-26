Alexander Skarsgard Talks About Playing a Man of Few Words in 'Hold The Dark' - Watch Now!

Alexander Skarsgard is opening up about his latest role!

The 42-year-old actor appeared alongside Jeffrey Wright and Jeremy Saulnier at Build Series on Wednesday (September 26) in New York City.

During his appearance, Alexander discussed Hold the Dark, which is about retired naturalist and wolf expert Russell Core (Wright) who journeys to the edge of civilization in northern Alaska at the pleading of Medora Slone, a young mother whose son was killed by a pack of wolves. As he attempts to help Medora track down the wolves who took her son, a strange and dangerous relationship develops between the two lonely souls. But when Medora’s husband Vernon (Skarsgård) returns home from the Iraq War, the news of his child’s death ignites a violent chain of events. As local cop, Donald Marium, races to stop Vernon’s vengeful rampage, Core is forced on a perilous odyssey into the heart of darkness.

Alexander discussed his character Vernon, and how different the role is from his previous roles. Watch below!