America Ferrera Talks Political Activism with Stephen Colbert: 'This Is Our Chance'

America Ferrera hit Stephen Colbert‘s couch on The Late Show last night (September 25) and spoke all about her new book “American Like Me” and her political activism.

“This is our chance. This is our first real chance to put a check on the insanity that is happening in this administration,” the 34-year-old actress told Stephen. “And if we don’t show up to vote, we’re giving up that chance to put a check on it.”

“We employ these people. I mean, when has it ever been more obvious that we need all levels of government to work for us?,” America continued. “We need all levels of government to be standing up and upholding our rights and protecting us, and they have failed. They are failing. And so we need to show up as their employers and say, ‘it doesn’t work for us’ and vote out the people who aren’t doing their jobs and bring in some new, inspiring, and exciting candidates.”

America also talked about her now four-month-old boy Sebastian and promoted the new season of her hit series Superstore, which premieres October 4th on NBC.



America Ferrera Marched In D.C. Four Weeks After Giving Birth