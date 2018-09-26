Bella Hadid Rocks a Sheer Lace Mini-Dress in Paris

Bella Hadid looks so chic in her mini-dress while leaving her hotel during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday night (September 25) in Paris, France.

The 21-year-old model rocked cat-eye makeup for her night on the town!

Bella is in Paris for the fashion week shows and we can’t wait to see which runways she walks. On Tuesday night, she hosted a late night party for Chrome Hearts.

There was a performance from Jesse Jo Stark and a DJ set from designer Virgil Abloh.

10+ pictures inside of Bella Hadid out and about…